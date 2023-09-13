Hard to believe that 15 years have passed since Hurricane Ike made landfall over Galveston.
My wife at the time and I evacuated to Nacogdoches. On the day of landfall, we were staying on Lake Murvaul in Carthage. That morning, we went to the nursing home in town to help with breakfast. The television was on and I remember seeing the waves crashing over the seawall. The piers over the water were gone. I had no knowledge if my house was standing or not.
Before coming back to Galveston, I stopped in at Stephen F. Austin University's student center. With the help from a couple of students, we looked on Google Earth and found our house. The roof was intact, which meant I had something to return to, although we didn't exactly know what. By God's grace, the house sustained minimal damage; others weren't so lucky.
So, I spoke with Capt. Tag Anderson of Oak Island Adventures, and he said, "I've been hunting teal and having excellent results." Anderson hunts on property near Anahuac.
As far as fishing goes for Trinity Bay, the guide said, "It's been good. The bay is full of speckled trout, you just have to cull through them in order to get a good box of fish." The fish are over deep shell and soft plastic lures have been effective. A few birds are working over some schools of trout too.
Capt. Billy Penick of Gypsy Guide Service has been fishing upper Galveston Bay. Penick reported that the redfish bite has been strong, exceeding his expectations. Using live shrimp under popping corks and fishing shallow points and shell in 2-4 feet of water has been the key to success.
According to the guide, black drum and sheepshead have been holding along the rocks and other hard structures by the Houston Ship Channel. Penick said, "We're seeing more bait every day, with a few birds starting to scrounge the surface. Once these water temperatures begin to cool off, the trout fishing should ignite."
Over in East Galveston Bay, Roland Martinez found some reds cruising along the grass near the mouth of the bayous on the south shoreline. Other than that, he has been catching some speckled trout along the spoil banks of the channel, but you have to weed through them in order to get your keepers.
The rain chances have gradually increased for the next few days. How much and how widespread is still to be determined. I wouldn't let it ruin your outdoor plans just yet.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.