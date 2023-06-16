Before I begin, I want to thank everyone for the prayers over my wife and me. Her surgery went well, but somehow another problem has arose, so please continue praying.
Friday's winds on the upper coast never materialized as forecasted. In fact, the wind was relatively light out of the southeast in most locations across the bay. This could be because of the early morning cloud cover we've experienced the past two mornings.
Capt. Bink Grimes of Sunset Lodge in Matagorda reported that the winds in his area have been blowing from the southwest. This isn't the most favorable wind direction for Matagorda Bay, just as it isn't for most of Galveston Bay.
Bink said, "These winds cause the tide to become lower than normal, which has resulted in the catching of fish much slower than normal." Bink mentioned that those anglers wade fishing have found a few speckled trout on soft plastic lures. The redfish bite is holding up by fishing near the drains using live bait.
Over in Rockport, Capt. Tony Gonzalez reported battling the same windy conditions we've been experiencing. Unlike Galveston Bay, the smaller bays in Rockport afford them protection from the wind.
Gonzalez said, "We're catching a lot of speckled trout, but only a handful of slot-sized fish each day. Redfish action has been spotty. We can find the slot-sized fish one day, go back to the same place the next day, and they're gone."
He did mention mixed in with the keeper-sized reds, there's always a bull red or two. This time of year, Gonzalez throws live bait, and he's been looking for triple tail with shrimp under popping corks, but hasn't seen any yet.
Amanda Steffen, owner of the Sunset House Motel in Port Mansfield, and her husband Capt. Matt Steffen of Port Mansfield Fishing Charters both agreed that if you want to catch speckled trout, live croakers as bait are the ticket. Most of the trout are in the 17- to 19-inch class and are being found in water that's 3-4 feet deep. The reds have been active early in the shallows, with most anglers catching them on Norton Sand Eel Jrs.
I don't want to be the bearer of bad news, but this time of year I keep up with the tropics. It seems there's an area of interest coming off of Africa that the National Hurricane Center gives a 50 percent chance of development next week. It's a long, I repeat, long way off, but something to keep in the back of your mind.
The next few days, we might see temps near 100 degrees. Stay hydrated!
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.