Well, are you ready for the roller coaster ride of weather this week?
There was a hint of chill in the air Monday morning. The morning low temp here in Jamaica Beach was 58 degrees. This week, the high temps should remain in the mid to upper 70s, and we'll see a return to southeast winds Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, another shift in the winds from the north are forecasted.
Capt. Mark Talasek, who fishes the waters of Matagorda, sent in a report. Talasek said, "We've been primarily wading the grass beds of west Matagorda Bay." According to the guide, the catching has been good.
They're finding plenty of redfish and even some keeper speckled trout. Now mind you, they're having to throw back all trout more than 23 inches and less than 17 inches because of the slot limit. The fish have been caught on a variety of artificial baits and live shrimp.
Capt. Tony Gonzalez of Rockport found some birds working the waters of the bay. Now mind you, early on, one will catch plenty of fish "working the birds," but many will be gafftop, or as Gonzalez calls them, "slimers."
He and one other angler caught their fair share of slimers, but also landed a few speckled trout, with two upper slot keepers mixed in with them. After working over the birds, they headed to the shoreline, picking up one slot red and a keeper-size flounder.
Capt. Reanna Starr Delacruz of Baffin Bay Adventures said, "The trout bite is on in Baffin Bay." The female trout have begun spawning, and are feeding aggressively. They've been wading in waist-deep water, concentrating their effort around grass lines, grass flats and casting into potholes. Potholes are a void in the grass flats, a small bare area.
Delacruz said, "We're catching plenty of redfish in areas with a soft, muddy bottom, and near the entrances to back lakes. The top producing lures this week have been top waters Paul Brown Soft Dines, and any type of scented soft plastics."
There are less than seven days until May 1. Will these fronts finally stall north of the coast, so we can have some consistent winds along the upper coast? If you fail to remember, last April was dry and we experienced mid-summer like temperatures in May. So this weather is not all bad, considering the alternative.
