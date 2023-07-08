So, our weather pattern keeps changing at the drop of a hat.
We went from a long period of abnormally high temperatures without any rainfall to a couple days of showers, which actually cooled us down a bit. Now the forecast is calling for lots of African dust coming across the Gulf of Mexico.
It's not uncommon for this type of event, but it sure turns our blue skies to a gloomy shade of gray. On the plus side of this dust, it curtails any type of tropical development in the Atlantic and Gulf.
I spoke with Capt. Kevin Broussard of Cajun Paradise Charters over in Hackberry, Louisiana. Broussard said, "The fishing has been good, but we're having to work a little harder for the speckled trout." According to the guide, it's been no problem catching limits of redfish. That bite has been strong.
The birds have been working over schools of speckled trout, both early and late in the day. If you find them, you can catch fish on soft plastic lures. Other than that, Broussard said, "The best action is occurring on live shrimp fished under a popping cork."
If you've never fished the waters of Louisiana, you owe yourself a visit to Hackberry. Cajun Paradise Charters offers full lodging and meals to make your fishing trip even more enjoyable.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve of Galveston Offshore and I visited over the phone just before he left the Galveston Yacht Marina for an afternoon fishing trip. He said, "The bite at the jetties has been good, but the big moon has the tides running hard in the morning. This strong tide hurts the bite early. The best bite has been in the afternoon."
LaBauve is catching speckled trout, slot reds and black drum when fishing with live shrimp up against the jetty rocks. A little further offshore of the rocks, there has been some really big sharks showing up. Fresh dead shad has been the bait of choice.
LaBauve said, "The snapper fishing is still good off Galveston, although the bigger fish are 50-plus miles out over wrecks and rocks. We're also seeing some ling in the same area." What's missing are the kingfish, although he did hear of a few smaller ones being caught closer in around the rigs.
Joe Holecek and a buddy of his fished out of Eagle Point early Friday. They caught a few black drum and sheepshead before the rain and wind put a halt in their effort. They couldn't make it back to the camp because of the strong winds associated with the storm, so the found some protection, anchored up, and rode it out until the wind subsided.
Holecek made the right decision, instead of risking a boat ride in winds of more than 50 miles per hour.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
