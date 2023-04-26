When I took over this column, I warned everyone my writing style would be different than my predecessor Capt. Joe Kent. I owe Kent all my gratitude for even considering me for this position, and letting me know it was becoming available.
I thoroughly enjoy writing, on the same scale as fishing. Fishing and writing bring me such pleasure. It’s great that I can share my passion with so many anglers and even some folks that don’t even fish.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve with Galveston Offshore Charters said, “The hard east wind has made small rod fishing along the jetty rocks quite difficult. When the winds relax enough to get comfortably close to the rocks, we’re catching sot reds, keeper-size black drum, sheepshead and speckled trout.”
When the winds blow, the charter captain brings out the heavy tackle rigged with shad. With these baits, they’re catching bull reds, over-sized black drum and a few big sharks.
I received a fishing report from Phil and Kevin Broussard owners of Cajun Paradise Charters in our neighboring state of Louisiana. The Broussards’ lodge is in Hackberry, Louisiana, and they fish in the waters of Lake Calcasieu.
The guides reported great catches of solid speckled trout between 2-4 pounds in the past three weeks. As for the redfish, the Broussards said, “We’re limiting out on them just about every day. The redfish seem to be everywhere.”
Live shrimp thrown under a 4-Horseman popping cork is working the best. Some anglers are catching a few fish on soft plastic, but as Kevin said, “Why even try when you can catch them so quick on a live shrimp.”
The red snapper season will be upon us in a very short period. In federal water, the season will begin June 1. The recreational private quota for 2023 has been set at 4,354,042 pounds, which means the season might end around July 31.
The recreational-for-hire quota has been set at 3,191,958 pounds. When this quota is reached, the for-hire season will end. Remember for hire recreational charters must be federally permitted. Make sure you book with a reputable charter service.
Usually, the first half of June is a wash as far as going offshore, because of rough seas. So, I believe the season should look very similar to 2022. The limit for red snapper in federal waters is two per person, minimum of 16 inches in length. State waters in Texas are open year-round with a four-fish limit, minimum of 15 inches in length.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
