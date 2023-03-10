Saturday's weather outlook still is holding well, although the winds may blow harder than predicted out of the south. Sunday's forecast calls for even more wind from the south/southwest, at times gusty.
This time of year, the weather can be unpredictable. That's why an angler has to be able to adjust his plans accordingly.
Capt. Derrick Greene did adjust his plans and took advantage of the relatively calm seas to head far offshore. Fishing with Charles and ZaineWilliamson and a couple of other anglers, they headed 150 miles out to the Hoover Diana.
These anglers had quite a trip. They went two-for-three on swordfish, landed two yellowfin tuna, two wahoo, ten tilefish and a handful of blackfin tuna. The tilefish came from water that was 990 feet deep, while the others in 1,100 feet of water.
Greene then turned around and fished with an old friend that he hadn't seen in a while. They headed out to the jetties and boxed some black drum and sheepshead. All this in a 24-hour period. Now, I'm waiting on some tilefish fillets, but my phone hasn't rung yet!
Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service strung together a nice box of speckled trout. West said, "We waded the shorelines of East Galveston Bay, and all the fish were caught on soft plastic lures."
I ventured to Eagle Point on Thursday to host a live Facebook show with Eric Valentino called Galveston Bay Fishing Show and ran into Dan West. Dan West keeps his boat next to mine in the slips and just came in from fishing. He caught a few speckled trout but not many keepers.
Dan West said, "The water looked good, but we never found the right school of trout." He also caught a handful of black drum and sheepshead, all on live shrimp.
Michael Todd reported in from the Texas City Dike and said, "The larger black drum are making a move into the bay." He and his buddies caught several of them more than 40 inches in length, all on live crab.
Now, these anglers fish from the dike itself, mainly casting out towards the Texas City Channel. One day I'm going to meet them out there just to watch the show. There's an art to fishing those rocks, and these guys have it down to a science.
I had a reader mention that all fishermen should take a minute to clean up any trash they see while fishing. I could not agree more. This trash, if left alone, will eventually end up in our waters.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
