I pray that everyone had a great day celebrating this country's independence.
My wife and I stayed home by ourselves, and reflected upon how many lives were lost in order for us to live in freedom. Freedom doesn't come without a cost. I wonder how many folks took some time away from all the festivities, and reflected upon the cost of freedom.
I want to thank all those who fought and still fight today for our freedom and the defense of those freedoms. Our prayers are with you daily.
I haven't talked to Capt. Jim Leavelle in some weeks, so I reached out to him.
He answered back, first by saying, "I thought I was fired." We both got a laugh out of his response, and I replied, "No not yet, I've just kind of got busy and forgot about you." The forgetting about him comment was tongue-in-cheek.
Our conversation started out about the hot temperatures we've been experiencing. Leavelle said, "We've seen temperatures nearing the 110-degree mark," and we think it's hot here. Now they've had a little more rain than we've seen, which helps cool things off, although it's rather brief.
We then changed the subject to fish catching. Leavelle reported that the best catches for trout and reds are between sunrise until 9 a.m. After that, according to the longtime Baffin Bay guide, it's pretty much over.
Leavelle said, "Early, the fish are in knee deep guts, close to the bank. The topwater bite has been fickle, even though the fish are in knee-deep water. The best bites are coming from white/chartreuse tail paddle type lures and red/black Bass Assassins."
As far as redfish, large schools are in the grass at mouth of Baffin Bay. Oversized reds are also showing in the same area. Leavelle mentioned that the bulls reds are probably "thick as fleas" in the open bay, but the winds make it difficult to fish the open water. He's hopeful that the winds back off this month, so they can fish the mid-bay reefs.
I chatted with Shane Rilat, the owner of the North Jetty Bait Camp, and it's up and running seven days a week. Their hours are 5:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., or until the crowd slows. They have a full stock of live bait, shrimp, croakers, mud minnows and finger mullet. Now of course bait supplies can change, but shrimp and croakers are fairly stable.
As far as catches Rilat said, "We've seen speckled trout, bull reds, black drum, gafftop and even flounder." It's good that this camp reopened and can serve those anglers fishing this area.
My wife has another surgery scheduled for Thursday; please keep her in your prayers throughout this month. Hopefully, we'll receive some much needed rain soon. There has been a few scattered showers in the area, but we all could use some rain.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.