I’m fairly certain that, by now, most of you are aware of Hurricane Idalia.
This storm is set to impact the west coast of Florida early Wednesday morning. From there, the storm tracks back out into the Atlantic. Once in the Atlantic, there’s some uncertainty in the forecast track.
Some outliner models, models that statistically aren’t too reliable, have the storm tracking back over the west coast of Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. This is nothing to be concerned about this holiday weekend, but it is worth noting.
The Lingerie On The Bay fishing tournament took place this weekend out of Matagorda. Eighty-three women teams competed in this event. It was a Blackjack Tournament where the teams had to measure in one speckled trout, red and flounder without going over 21 inches for each fish.
The total winning measurement was 59 inches for lady anglers Jessica Riemer, Kim Imhoff, Lynsey Miller and Missy Griffin Danielson. This team was guided by Capt. Trey Prye. Riemer is becoming quite an accomplished saltwater lady angler. Congratulations to this team.
The 8th Annual Young Life Fishing Tournament will be held on Sept. 29 at Harborwalk Marina in Hitchcock. So, you might be asking yourself, “What’s Young Life?” Young Life is a nonprofit organization that’s mission is to introduce adolescents to Jesus and help them grow in their faith. Active in more than 100 countries, they provide mentorship and support to children in need.
The Galveston chapter’s focus is on young moms and the support they need. They also started a support group for young dads called “Made to Man.” It doesn’t end there, because Young Life reaches high and middle schoolers, teen moms, special needs and college students. For registration, go to houstonregion.younglife.events or contact Brian Reeder at reederyounglife@gmail.com or call 713-306-9548.
I got reminded by Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service that I failed to mention the start of early teal season in Texas. Duck hunters will be able harvest teal statewide beginning Sept. 9 and running through Sept. 24.
The beachfront water is really green, and 61st Street Fishing Pier reported whiting, redfish and a few speckled trout being caught. Nighttime action should be good under the big full moon. Waders should do well early fishing the surf.
This morning was very pleasant with noticeable winds from the north. The rain that was forecasted never materialized. The next three days will be dry and clear with highs to the mid-90s.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
