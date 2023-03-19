This weather just absolutely bites. Not only is it chilly, but the wind just cuts right through you.
Water temperatures have dropped anywhere from 12-15 degrees throughout our bay system. Once this wind stops and the air temperature rises, it should bounce back quickly.
Chris Edwards of Catch a Trophy Guide Service on Lake Conroe said, "spring is here!" The lake level is 200.9 feet and water temperatures are running between 66-68 degrees.
According to the guide, the largemouth bass have been shallow in less than 8 feet of water, and have been spawning. This makes for a great day of sight casting to these fish. Protective coves or back pockets of the lake are great places to find the bass up shallow. If the coves or pockets have some sort of structure, it makes them that much better.
Edwards likes to throw a soft plastic bait, either Texas rigged or weightless, right towards the bank of where these fish are bedding. The boat docks and rocks are also producing some nice fish.
Edwards said, "Wacky rigging Sinko soft plastics baits and spinner baits in white or chartreuse are producing strikes in 2-6 feet of water. The key is to throw your bait near the structure you're fishing."
The hybrid striper and white bass bite has been awesome at times on the lake in 14-20 feet of water. Live shad 3-6 inches long is the bait of choice. The fish are in full spawn mode, on main lake points and on points in major creek channels.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters battled the wind late last week, and put a Jay Curry and his two young sons on a catch of three keeper sheepshead, 10 big sand trout and one 27-inch redfish. All the fish were caught on live shrimp fishing protected areas of the channel.
Let's pray this is the last front of the year. I'm ready for some warmer temps and less wind.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
