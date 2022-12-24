So, I took my pup (Liberty) out for a walk Saturday morning, and I wasn't enjoying it as much as she did. The air temperature was around 27 degrees, and combined with a north wind of 18 miles per hour, it was downright cold.
I'll say this, I'm ready for this winter to be over for 2022. We'll have a warming trend starting Monday, and it should last into the new year.
My memory was jolted Saturday as I walked my dog. The day reminded me of a fishing trip some 30 years ago. We fished an area that is now popular, the upper northwest corner of Galveston Bay. When I fished this back 30 plus years ago, if we saw five other boats, we considered it crowded. Most anglers back then never ventured farther than Morgan's Point.
On this particular day, two of my friends, Houston Police officers, called the night before saying, "we're off duty and we want to fish in the morning." Temperatures were expecting to dip into the high 20s overnight, and barely rise above freezing the next day. I responded saying, "y'all are crazy," but they talked me into going.
They hunted down the only shrimp they could find at Thompson's Bait Camp on Trinity Bay. In fact, they didn't even have to pay for it, because the owner herself told us we were crazy! We had enough water to launch at the boat ramp by Goose Creek, now called Bayland Park.
We made the run up north, past the Baytown tunnel (the Fred Hartman Bridge wasn't built yet) into Burnett Bay. The first hour of the morning produced nothing but frozen water on the eyes of our rods. Then around 8 a.m., we caught our first trout.
We made another drift over the same flat in 4 feet of water, and caught another solid fish. At that point we decided to drop anchor, and the fish were piled on this shallow flat. In a couple of hours, we landed our limit of trout, all more than 4 pounds, and had to continuously dip the rods in the water to melt the ice forming on the eyes. I could not even imagine fishing in those conditions ever again.
I'll have an update on water temperatures along the Texas coast in the next column. I'll tell you that as of 10 a.m. Saturday, several bays were near or below 40 degrees. These readings are troublesome, to say the least.
There's nothing any of us can do about this; it's all in the hands of the creator. I wish all of you a very Merry Christmas, and I pray that your hearts will be filled with love and joy.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.