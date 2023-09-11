I type these columns a day before they go into print. So, as I sit at my computer, thoughts of what happened on this day go through my mind.
Many of us can remember where we were and what we were doing when the attack on the United States took place on Sept. 11, 2001. I can recall the morning vividly, recalling the eerie feeling of not really understanding the full effects of the day. My prayers go out to the survivors, first responders and the families that lost loved ones.
On the same day, 40 years prior to 9/11, the strongest tropical cyclone to make landfall on the Texas coast came ashore near Port O'Connor. A tropical depression developed in the Caribbean Sea on Sept. 3, 1961. By Sept. 5, this depression became a named storm, Carla.
Twenty four hours later, Carla achieved hurricane status. As she moved through the Gulf Of Mexico, she achieved a Category 3 status, as she moved northwestward towards the Texas coast. Carla continued to intensify, and became what would be classified as a Category 4 status, on Sept. 11, 1961. Later this day, Carla made landfall.
Port Lavaca reported wind gusts as high as 170 miles per hour. Several tornadoes came from the storm, including an F4 tornado near Galveston that caused extensive damage to 200 buildings, 60 of them completely destroyed, and eight deaths, with numerous others injured. I was just a baby, when Carla came ashore. As a school age child, I remember my parents recalling Carla some years after the event.
It's been 62 years since Carla, but I'm sure there's still people that vividly remember that day. I can remember Hurricane Ike vividly, as well as what happened when Tropical Depression Harvey dumped all the rain.
So, where are we now in this year's hurricane season? Hurricane season peaked on Sept. 10. We're now on the backside of the season. Does it mean we can breathe a sigh of relief? Well, not just yet, because the tropical Atlantic is still active.
Each day that passes without a storm in the gulf, brings us one day closer to the end of the 2023 hurricane season.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
