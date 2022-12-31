I sit here typing on my computer keyboard, trying to come up with an opening paragraph for this column.
Yes, it's a New Year, a new beginning. Is 2023 going to be any better than this past year? Was 2022 better than 2021? My thought for this New Year rests in the meaning of hope. My prayers go out to all of you that everything you hope for in 2023 comes your way.
The outdoor community lost a good one Friday with the death of Capt. Wayne Vinton. Vinton was well known in the angling world as someone who specialized in catching flounder long before most guides on the coast. His hometown was Somerville, but he and his longtime love, his wife Linda, settled in La Porte.
Vinton was a staple at Linda's Sylvan Beach Bait and Tackle in La Porte. If he wasn't on the water, you could find him there sharing fish stories. Vinton became a full-time fishing guide in 1987 after retiring from Southwestern Bell. He also hosted the 610 Radio Outdoors Show for five years.
As Vinton enters into the Kingdom, he leaves behind his wife Linda Vinton, son Bo Vinton and his wife Jennifer Vinton, along with other family members. He'll be missed by his many friends and acquaintances that he's made over the years in the outdoors. My prayers of comfort go out to his family and all those that know him.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished with island resident Larry Grissom, Joe Lawley and Dean Hepler on Friday. Cruz returned to the same area where we caught fish on Thursday, and returned back to the dock with full limits of speckled trout, a couple of black drum and sheepshead.
Cruz said, "we got one one good bite, again lasting only 45 minutes, but that's all we needed." Everything was caught on live shrimp under popping corks.
My Texas City Dike angler Michael Todd reported in from the Texas City Dike and said, "The big black drum bite is in it's beginning stages. Live crab and cut mullet has been the best bait. The best bite is during the morning hours." The action should only get better as we move into the new year.
I'll catch up on more reports in Monday's column, and to Capt. Vinton, I wish you fair winds and calm seas as you begin a new chapter of your life
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
