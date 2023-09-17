Let's talk about safety really quick before I jump into the fishing report.
Our dry weather pattern has changed, and we're in the time period of seeing pop up thunderstorms developing upon the coast. One developed Friday and caught a few anglers off-guard as they fished the Galveston jetties. Compound that with a boat that won't start, and you've got a bigger problem than just the storm.
That happened to a group of anglers at the jetties Friday as the storm rolled in. My friend Jason Rush had them in tow and was hit by the squall before reaching the Galveston Yacht Marina. Eight people were on the boat being towed and one went overboard.
Rush quickly turned around and found the overboard person after a short search before the Coast Guard arrived. When you're fishing, you have to be aware of the weather. It can change in a hurry, especially this time of year.
Redish have dominated the catches in Galveston Bay and along the beachfront. Galveston Fishing Pier had a run of bull reds off the t-head Saturday that was epic. Hundreds of bull reds showed themselves, and almost every angler fishing on the end of the pier and closer to the t-head caught them.
Galveston's jetties are producing good numbers of bull reds. Ryan Toler and his wife Martha along with their friend Omar and Viridiana Gonzalez fished just off the beachfront, and caught several large black drum and bull reds.
Capt. Brantley Walker fished a family of three, opting to launch from Eagle Point Fishing Camp. He fished the normal areas, gas wells and rock structure near the Houston Ship Channel with live shrimp. Walker reported catching lots of small fish, but his group did end up with six keeper speckled trout, three black drum and one red.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier has seen mixed catches of redfish, black drum, Spanish mackerel and a few speckled trout. One angler did catch a 33-inch trout overnight Friday.
I've seen a couple pictures of the fish, and will say it was long but very skinny. There's no way to tell if it actually made the 33-inch mark, nevertheless it was a nice fish.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
