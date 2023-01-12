I don’t know about anyone else, but I kind of enjoyed Thursday’s weather. The front blew through in the morning, and just like it was forecasted, the strong north/northwest winds blew.
The air temperature felt very pleasant compared two day days of balmy weather. Summer will be here soon enough, so I’ll enjoy these seasonal temps.
Thursday, I had the opportunity to chat with Capt. James Plaag of Silver King Adventures. Plaag has been around the block a time or two. He has the war wounds and plenty of t-shirts to prove it. Plaag is one of those guys that doesn’t post on social media much. He just goes about taking care of business, which he does very well. Plaag is probably one of the best trout fisherman in Galveston Bay.
So, after exchanging pleasantries, we talked about catches, photography and the overall health of our speckled trout fishery. As far as catches, Plaag mentioned he fished 18 days in December, and of those days he fished, they caught limits of speckled trout everyday but three.
Plaag throws nothing but artificial lures and wades more often than not. He mentioned catching the trout on a variety of hard plastic baits, like MirrOlures, slow sinking Borboleta Hot Rods. Pink was the best color. Bass Assassin Sea Shads in black back/white belly also worked well, according to Plaag.
I then asked if he has caught any big trout this winter, meaning a fish more than 7 pounds. Plaag is always fishing for a big fish, and answered no. We chatted about the size of the speckled trout we caught throughout 2022, even mentioning the decrease in the weights of the fish in the many tournaments held throughout the year.
Last column, I posted the weights of the recent Spectacular tournament. I went back and compared past years’ results to the three tournaments held this year. There’s a noticeable decrease in the size of the trout weighed in. Why? I have a theory, I’m sure Plaag has one too. Hopefully I can get him to chime in and gather his thoughts.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
