One couldn’t have asked for nicer conditions the past couple of days. Catches of fish came from Galveston Bay, the surf and even offshore.
Now, as we head into the weekend, conditions might change a bit. We’ll see winds that will come out of the west/southwest. This usually doesn’t bode well for some areas of Galveston Bay and the surf.
Chris Williams and his buddy Kevin Ricks couldn’t stand being at work, and took off early to take advantage of the nice weather. Trailering his boat to Galveston Bait and Tackle, they launched in the afternoon. Armed with live shrimp and popping corks, these two fished lower Galveston Bay, upper West Bay and Greens Lake. All they had to show for their effort were some pan fish, hardheads and throwback speckled trout, with only two keepers.
Williams decided to go and check out his redfish spot, and it was a good thing he did. Getting rid of the popping corks and fishing free-lined live shrimp, they both got their limit of reds. They also caught and released numerous upper slot reds, and even some that were oversized. Williams said, “We played with them until our arms were tired.”
Capt. Tyler Hatfield of UpScale Anglers reported that bull reds are holding on the outside of the south Galveston jetty. The best bite is on fresh dead shad. Speckled trout and sand trout are being landed free-lining live shrimp against the rocks on the inside of the south jetty.
As far as offshore action, Hatfield said, “There are some big weed lines out there. We caught bonita, hard tails, chicken dolphin and, of course, red snapper which were released.”
Dahna Hull fished the West End surf the past couple of days. On day one, Hull reported that the sharks were thick. She said, “I could see them chasing the bait fish that were all around me.” She caught and released a few of them before she landed her one and only slot red of the day.
The next morning, armed with live shrimp and a popping cork instead of croakers, Hull caught speckled trout. Hull said, “The trout were in a feeding frenzy in the first cut right at daylight.”
Over in Galveston Bay, the speckled trout bite along the shoreline from April Fool Point to Eagle Point has been good. This happens every year around this time and it’s no big secret. This area has good structure that hold the trout.
The best bite has been on live croakers and shrimp, but soft plastics will work. It’s not a big area and can become crowded with folks, Try to be courteous, but don’t be intimidated by those that feel they “own” these fish.
It’s starting to warm up, so stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
