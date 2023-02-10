Before I jump into the fishing reports, Capt. Mike Williams emailed in a question that neither he nor I know the answer to.
Williams, who has fished the jetties as much as anyone, wants to know the history of the "wreck" on the gulf side of the north jetty, about a quarter-mile from the end. So, I'm going to present this question to you all, my column readers. If anyone knows anything about this shipwreck, please send it to me via mail to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. Brantley Walker with Not Working Fishing Charters launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Thursday afternoon with two other anglers. Their first stop was down the shoreline towards Kemah, and they picked up six sheepshead and two black drum.
Walker then ran over to East Galveston Bay, stopping on a reef along the north shoreline. There, they found plenty of speckled trout, just not any keepers. Everything was caught on live shrimp under popping corks.
Capt. Juan Cruz reported a slow day of fishing in the upper reaches of Galveston Bay. They only had a handful of fish to show for their effort. Cruz said, "The water is still off-colored but better than it was a few days ago."
Duain Cagle jumped out of Clear Lake on Thursday, stopping along the Seabrook shoreline. There, he and his fishing partner caught two nice redfish, a limit of sheepshead and a few black drum. They used live shrimp fished under corks and on the bottom.
Michael Todd reported in from the Texas City Dike and said, "The black drum and redfish bite has been on fire." He and his buddies have been using live crabs as bait.
Wave Dancer Charter captains Colton St. Clair and Theron Fisk have been getting schooled by Charley Prill and his wife in the game of pickleball. So, they decided to turn the tables, so to say, and took the Prills out on a fishing trip.
They returned to the docks with black drum, sheepshead and a keeper redfish. It's safe to say these captains know how to catch fish, but when it comes to playing pickleball, the verdict is still out!
The best opportunity to fish this weekend will come Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Saturday morning, there's a good chance for some strong winds and low tide levels.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
