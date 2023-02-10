Before I jump into the fishing reports, Capt. Mike Williams emailed in a question that neither he nor I know the answer to.

Williams, who has fished the jetties as much as anyone, wants to know the history of the "wreck" on the gulf side of the north jetty, about a quarter-mile from the end. So, I'm going to present this question to you all, my column readers. If anyone knows anything about this shipwreck, please send it to me via mail to reel.report@galvnews.com.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

