I figured for this column I'd reach out to my contacts in other areas of the Texas coast. I just wonder if the conditions affect them as much as us here on the upper coast. Here's what three well known guides had to say.
First, over in Matagorda, Capt. Mark Talasek has been concentrating on running flounder gigging trips. These trips are a great way to avoid the sun and heat. I asked him, "How's the gigging going?" He replied with a couple of pictures of limits of flounder on the cleaning table and said, "It's on fire!" As far as fishing with rod and reel during the day, it's been tough, just like here.
Down in Baffin Bay, Capt. Renna DeLaCruz said, "Fishing has been really good." This area has received some much needed rain, which dropped the water temperature down a bit. This has helped the bite. Redfish have become more active in the shallower grass flats early in the morning.
According to the guide, speckled trout are active around grass lines and grass beds in waist-deep water. Top waters, light colored MirrOlures, and soft plastic paddle tails are all drawing strikes. DeLaCruz said, "Anglers should use dark-colored baits for stained water and bright-colored baits for clear water."
Way down south in Port Isabel, longtime guide Capt. Lou Austin reported the catching as slow. The few keeper speckled trout being caught are coming from those anglers throwing live croaker. A few better catches are being reported from those fishing at night under lights.
Redfish are being found out along the jetty system. Red snapper are still holding offshore at the reefs, and a few kingfish are being caught trolling near the jetties. Water temperature is holding at 87 degrees with winds every day at 15-20 miles per hour.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.