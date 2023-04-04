Here we go — the weather is about to crater, at least through Friday.
Rain chances will be at 50 percent starting out Wednesday morning, and then increase in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south/southeast early, shifting to the northeast by the afternoon.
This front is likely to stall just off the coast, leaving us with a greater chance of heavy rains Thursday, and strong winds from the northeast. Needless to say, fishing might be put on hold for a few days.
I fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Monday with my partner Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie. I thought maybe the wind would give us a break early, but that wasn't the case.
I started the day fishing Dollar Bay, but we never caught a fish. Moving back out of Moses Lake, we fished Miller's Point, and had the same results: no fish. I then made a run up into Dickinson Bayou, and we caught around 10 redfish and one black drum. Around 11 a.m. we went back to the camp, stopping once and catching another redfish and one lone speckled trout. We used live shrimp under popping corks.
Neal Hieber, a boat storage customer, at Eagle Point fished solo, and ran to the protected side of a rock groin near the ship channel. Hieber landed his limit of black drum, and he, too, caught one lone speckled trout. Again, live shrimp under a popping cork accounted for the fish.
Jason Witchet and Karl Davis ventured out to the Galveston jetties and returned back to the Galveston Yacht Marina with a catch of three reds, one bull red released, two speckled trout and a sheepshead. Witchet said, "The wind wasn't too bad early, but it didn't take long to pick up." They caught everything on live shrimp.
Capt. Bobby Hall with In The Zone Charters reported catching fish along the Galveston jetties on a recent trip. His group caught the usual sheepshead and black drum, also breaking off a large shark on the north jetty. Hull did say that they landed one 20-inch speckled trout.
I'll give a update on the fabled Baffin Bay in the next column, along with the results from the West End Anglers Blackjack tournament. Stay dry and be prepared for some heavy rain the next few days.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.