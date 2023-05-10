That was a gully washer Wednesday morning. Rain is good, but we don't need a heavy amount all at once. There's no doubt some areas of Galveston Bay will be affected by the runoff.
We'll see some water coming down from Chocolate Bayou, Dickinson Bayou, Clear Creek, San Jacinto River and the Trinity River. It's not so much the water that concerns me, it's the contaminants in the runoff that gains my attention.
During the last week of April, we experienced a heavy rainfall event. The next day, I received a phone call from Eagle Point's general manager Eric Valentino expressing his concern over the amount of trash flowing out of Clear Creek, Armand Bayou and Dickinson Bayou. When he said, "trash," he was referring to everyday litter you see along the roadside and ditches.
Valentino lives in Clear Lake City and sees all the trash thrown along the ditches and bayous that feed into Galveston Bay. On the day Valentino called, he was in my boat up Dickinson Bayou observing all the water flowing down containing trash. He even sent me pictures of it floating down the bayou. Valentino said, "All this ends up in Galveston Bay."
The fact is anywhere there's trash; it eventually ends up in a ditch, bayou or storm sewer, and flows into the bay. You go to Eagle Point Fishing Camp and will not find trash anywhere on the grounds. Valentino is adamant about keeping the grounds litter-free.
Valentino questioned, "Why isn't someone picking up the trash along the watershed?" I do agree that's a valid point. Where are all the conservation groups like the Coastal Conservation Association and the Galveston Bay Foundation? This is something quite tangible; it can be seen.
At least an effort should be made by these groups and their members to address this issue. All the plastic water bottles, cans, plastic caps and what else can't be environmentally friendly.
Speaking of environmental concerns for Galveston Bay, just this past weekend the Shell refinery in Deer Park caught on fire. The ignited product was gas oil. The water used to combat the fire and the runoff from the weekend's rain flowed into the Houston Ship Channel.
This water was contaminated. At one point during the event, the discharge rate was 11,000 gallons per minute. In 2019, the ITC plant fire dumped thousands of gallons of contaminants into the ship channel.
When is enough, enough? How much more can Galveston Bay take? All the projects of the CCA, Galveston Bay Foundation and Texas Parks & Wildlife are for the good, but if the water quality is bad, then why even try to improve the fishery and habitat?
And, if you're out enjoying all that Galveston Bay has to offer, do your part and pick up litter. Just think, if everyone would pick up one piece of litter a day, we could put a dent into the amount that flows into our bay system.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
