First, I want to thank all of you who extended out prayers and well wishes for my wife and I. Her second surgery went well, and she'll be taking it easy for another week.
Secondly, thank God for some more needed precipitation. Then, from the pictures I've seen, another double rainbow closed out our evening. I might need to try to stay up a little longer in the evenings, so I can witness our amazing sunsets.
We're still going to be holding onto a chance of thunderstorms Saturday, but they should be fairly isolated rather than more widespread. I'll take a little bit of rain over wind any day. Winds are suppose to remain fairly light Saturday morning, increasing in the afternoon. That's typical of our summer pattern.
Capt. Billy Penick of Gypsy Guide Service sent in a report. He said, "The upper ship channel rocks have been holding good numbers of black drum, sheepshead and redfish, with the best bite coming off live shrimp fished under popping corks."
He also reported that a few large schools of bull reds are roaming around the upper Galveston Bay reefs. Once the schools are located, he's dragging live croaker or throwing half-ounce jigs at them.
Over in the middle of Trinity Bay, the gas wells have been fair to good for speckled trout. It seems that the best bite is on free-lined live shrimp, rigged with just a split-shot weight, especially with a hard incoming tide. When the tide relaxes, a live shrimp fished under popping corks 4 to 5 feet deep is working well.
Capt. Bink Grimes over in Matagorda said, "The speckled trout bite has been good." Waders have been catching them on top waters and MirrOlure Soft Dines. Anglers drifting over the deeper shell reefs are finding good trout throwing Vudu shrimp and live shrimp under corks.
Those venturing offshore from Matagorda, some 80 miles out, are catching good numbers of swordfish up to 375 pounds. If that doesn't give you a workout in this heat, nothing will.
The season finale for the Galveston Redfish Series takes place Saturday at Harborwalk Marina in Hitchcock. This event is being sponsored by Suzuki Marine. If you're in the area, check out the weigh-in and the awards presentation for team of the year. Hunter Welch runs a great tournament series, so go out and support the local owner of FishStix Rods and Tackle store.
