I thought after an 11-hour trip offshore and not getting home back home at 7 p.m., I would have slept in on Friday. Well, that wasn't the case, as I was up before 4 a.m., and could not go back to sleep.
My biological clock will not let me sleep in. Now for those of you wondering, I had a great trip offshore.
This weekend's prospects in and around Galveston Bay look really promising. Winds are forecast to remain relatively light and out of the west/southwest early, then switching to the southeast in the afternoon. Rain chances are slim Saturday, giving way to clear skies on Sunday. This means the heat index temperature will be on the rise, so make sure you consume plenty of water.
Offshore fishing this week has been good. There are still some nice snapper being caught around the 60-mile mark. Closer to shore, catches of dolphins have occurred, along with some ling and scattered kingfish. Those anglers fishing behind the shrimp boats are finding decent numbers of blacktip sharks.
Speckled trout fishing has been fairly good. There are still plenty of under-sized trout being caught in all the bays. For keepers, waders are having luck in West Galveston Bay using live croakers. There are also some fish being caught from the boat over deeper reefs and guts. The best bite is on live shrimp and croakers.
The Galveston jetties, like usual, are producing bull reds, black drum and sharks on fresh dead shad and mullet. Those throwing live shrimp up near the rocks are finding speckled trout, slot-sized reds and black drum, along with a few sheepshead.
The middle of Galveston Bay has been good for speckled trout. Anglers fishing deeper shells or structures in 7-10 feet of water are catching trout 16-19 inches in length. The fish are being caught on croaker, live shrimp and soft plastic lures. Timing is critical, as the feeding period isn't long, and once the tide stops moving, the bite shuts down.
Trinity Bay is in the same pattern, with the fish being found on deeper shells. There are plenty of bull reds roaming the open waters of Trinity. The trout bite is best on live bait, while those bull reds will eat a lure at will.
Now if you just want to catch fish, the spoil islands lining the Houston Ship Channel are holding plenty of black drum, some sheepshead and fair numbers of redfish. Live shrimp fished under popping corks is the technique being used to fish the rocks. Cast close to them, but not too close, because you will get hung up. Pay attention to the tide level. The higher the tide, the closer the fish will be to the rocks.
The beachfront is still off-colored, so fishing remains fairly slow.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
