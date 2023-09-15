It's been relatively quiet on the fishing scene, which I get.
This time of year, lots of anglers put their rods up and grab their guns to hunt birds, and with deer season around the corner, they could be preparing their lease for opening day. There's just not a lot of folks fishing.
Capt. Juan Cruz, his wife Addie and I snuck out Thursday morning. The conditions weren't great, but we went anyway. We had a window of opportunity and caught lots of keeper black drum and redfish, three of them in the slot. Storms came about 10 a.m. and chased us back to the dock. We never saw another boat.
I spoke with Capt. Mike Williams on my way home. Of course, we talked about fishing, and the subject of tarpon came up. Williams has fished for these majestic fish as much as or more than anyone on the Texas coast.
Williams said, "You know, three of the four times the state record for tarpon has been broken came off Galveston. The next two weeks should be some of the best fishing of the year for tarpon. I believe there's a fish out there that I call 'Moby Dick,' a fish that weighs over 250 pounds." Williams chased "Moby Dick" for many decades in the gulf off the upper Texas coast.
Speaking of "Moby Dick" sized fish, on Sept. 2, angler Art Weston caught an alligator gar that was a true giant. Weston was fishing with Capt. Kirk Kirkland was aboard the "Garship Enterprise" on Lake Sam Rayburn when the big fish struck. After a 2-hour, 45-minute battle on a 6-pound test fishing line, the gar was finally landed.
The "Moby Dick" sized gar was weighed on a certified scale and topped out at 283 pounds. Yes, it's not a typo, the fish did weigh 283 pounds. The fish has been submitted to the International Game Fish Association as a pending all-tackle record and a men's line class 6-lb line class record.
I've caught a few gar, my biggest being 98 pounds on a 12-pound test. The fish ate a soft plastic lure, while I was wading in east Galveston Bay.
Some anglers strive to have their name in the record books. Weston has caught more than 50 world-record fish. I'm not that guy. In fact, I just pray that I catch a fish on the days that I go.
If the good Lord sees that I'm worthy of a state record fish, then so be it. Other than that, I just thank Him for another day of fishing, and being able to spend another day doing what I love. It's not always about the fish.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
