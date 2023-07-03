Were any of y’all lucky enough to receive some precipitation Sunday?
A few, very few, rain drops fell here in Jamaica Beach. I know some areas in Clear Lake and San Leon did receive a pretty decent shower. Now as I type my column Monday afternoon, I hope the rains holds off until I can fertilize my lawn. The good news is the chances for rain are still holding high for Wednesday and Thursday.Robert Drew and his fishing buddy Ivan Alvarado enjoyed a good morning of catching. Fishing out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, they found some good numbers of black drum along the old pilings of the 18th Street Fishing Pier.
When that bite quit, they ventured over to Redfish Island, where they picked up a couple of sheepshead and more black drum. They ran out of bait, called it a day, and returned to the dock with two limits of black drum. All the fish were caught on live shrimp.
Stephen Thompson, Ken Blackburn and Chris Bumpass launched out of Baytown from Thompson’s Bait Camp over the weekend. They waited for the early morning crowd to clear out, and hit the water around 8 a.m.
They encountered a good incoming tide and fished multiple gas wells in the middle of Trinity Bay. There, they found good numbers of speckled trout, boxing 12 keepers between 16 and 21 inches. They also released that many undersized trout.
Thompson said, “We let go at least a dozen large gafftop, too.” The water was in good shape, and they ended their day at 2 p.m. All the fish came off live shrimp fished 5 feet deep under popping corks.
I fished with John Graves, Cindy Graves, Jeffery Guerra and Kayla Mitchell this past Saturday. The Graveses wanted to learn more areas to fish, specifically east Galveston Bay. The wind was light from the west/southwest, which doesn’t bode well for this bay, as we left Eagle Point.
Our first stop produced no bites, but the water was decent in clarity. We then went to Hannas Reef, where we caught a few speckled trout. Our next stop was along a reef on the south shoreline, where we got into better numbers of speckled trout and a few black drum.
I then ran them around the bay, showing them other reefs that can be fished, before heading back towards Eagle Point. A couple more stops on the way in produced a few more trout and black drum, although the bite slowed considerably. We caught the fish on live shrimp and soft plastic lures.
There’s some good news coming out of Bolivar Peninsula, and that’s the reopening of the North Jetty Bait Camp. Right now, they’re carrying live shrimp, croaker and mud minnows. The camp is located at the base of the north Galveston jetty. There’s also a boat ramp near the camp. I’ll be giving updates on the fishing, as well as their bait supplies and hours of operation.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.