Were any of y’all lucky enough to receive some precipitation Sunday?

A few, very few, rain drops fell here in Jamaica Beach. I know some areas in Clear Lake and San Leon did receive a pretty decent shower. Now as I type my column Monday afternoon, I hope the rains holds off until I can fertilize my lawn. The good news is the chances for rain are still holding high for Wednesday and Thursday.Robert Drew and his fishing buddy Ivan Alvarado enjoyed a good morning of catching. Fishing out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, they found some good numbers of black drum along the old pilings of the 18th Street Fishing Pier.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

