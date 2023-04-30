Saturday wasn't the best day for fishing, nor an art show.
My wife and I attempted to set her booth up Saturday morning, but scratched that idea quickly. Winds blew what was predicted, gusting to 40 mph. The start to the week looks promising with a return of winds from the south/southeast. I have some late reports from Friday and even a couple from Saturday.
Joe Bukowski fished Clear Lake, getting an early start of Friday. He caught three redfish in Nassau Bay. Two came off a Rapala Lucky Craft lure, the other on his very own custom painted knock-off, like the Lucky Craft.
He tried fishing Party Cove off Clear Creek, but never caught a fish. Salinity was really low, and the water was gin clear, to where you could see the bottom. Winds picked up around noon, and he called it a day.
Fred Walker and his sister-in-law Denise Walker ventured out to Hanna's Reef in east Galveston Bay early Friday morning. Using live shrimp under popping corks, they caught a dozen or so speckled trout. Most of the fish were under-sized.
All was not lost, because the weather was perfect until the winds picked up in the afternoon, and they took home a couple of trout for dinner.
William Coughlin, whom I met at this year''s fishing show after one of my seminars, sent in his first fishing report. He and his friend fished the east shoreline of Trinity Bay, finding a spot where shrimp were coming out of a bayou. The shrimp were jumping out of the water, gulls were working and they even saw a few reds working the bait.
They threw large live shrimp at the fish, along with some curly tail grubs, without a single bite. These anglers worked the shoreline hard, but never caught a fish. At the ramp, they ran into a group of anglers who fished live croakers and soft plastics, and they had the same results.
Capt. Juan Cruz ran Scott and Will Kennedy on Saturday. Cruz launched from the upper end of Galveston Bay, fishing what protection he could find. Right off the bat, Scott's son Will landed a upper slot redfish. Then both of them boxed a few black drum and some sheepshead. Not bad considering the wind. All the fish were caught on live shrimp fished under popping corks.
Wave Dancer Charter captains Colton St. Clair and Theron Fisk made something out of nothing Saturday. Battling the strong northwest winds, these two captains put their groups of anglers on bull redfish. The air temperature was a little cool and the seas were rough, but that didn't deter the redfish bite.
Tides were low Sunday morning. The upcoming change in the wind direction should enable the water to return to near normal levels on Monday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.