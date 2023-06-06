I'm not going to harp on, nor say anything, about this incredible stretch of weather we've been experiencing. I will say this: if it continues through the summer, with the same air temperature and wind velocity, we'll not be able to afford to live here.
The fish catching has been just as good from offshore to inshore.
Capt. Bobby Hall with Galveston Deep Sea Fishing Charters has been offshore enjoying the light winds and calm seas. He's been consistently putting his anglers on limits of solid snapper. As a bonus, some king mackerel have been added to the box. While trolling for some wahoo, one of his anglers this week caught a big black fin tuna, and another caught and released a lone amberjack.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve of Galveston Offshore is finding some really large snapper when he's not inshore catching speckled trout and redfish. On an offshore trip Monday, LaBauve caught a large wahoo, a giant mangrove snapper and a huge ling, also known as a cobia and in other gulf coast states, a lemon fish. LaBauve has also been finding some really big snapper.
My West End surf fisher Dahna Hull reported in after an outing Tuesday morning. Hull said, "The surf was off-colored, flat as pancake, and full of different species of fish." Using live shrimp fished under a popping cork, she caught speckled trout, pompano, small black tip sharks, gafftop, blue fish, lady fish, whiting and, of course, hard head catfish. Now that is a variety, even in the off-colored water.
Capt. Juan Cruz ran out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp with anglers Matt McLaurin, Joel North, Justin Juarez and Jeremy Montalbano. Fishing in three locations in the middle of Galveston Bay, he and his group returned to the dock with speckled trout, a couple of large sheepshead and lots of black drum. They fished live shrimp under popping corks.
On the same day, I fished with John Kote Sr., his son John Kote and Randy Guyer. These three friends have known each other since they have lived in California. Recently they all moved to Texas, and this was their first coastal fishing experience.
We left Eagle Point in search of speckled trout, and I didn't travel too far from the camp before running into a school of bull redfish. I quickly handed two rods rigged with soft plastics and eased into them, and just as soon as the lures hit the water, line peeled from the reels. These reds were on the surface, so it made for an exciting start to the day. They hooked five, landed three, which were photographed and released unharmed.
We then went on to catch some speckled trout, one slot red and another bull red, along with a few black drum — a little anti-climatic after fighting those bulls in the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.