We’re going into the second half of May, if you can believe that, and it has been a weird weather pattern.
I’m scared to make any predictions on the weather this coming week, but right now, it doesn’t appear to be bad. As the air temperature rises, there’s always a chance of a pop-up shower or two. I’d rather have a chance of rain in the forecast than wind.
Tuesday and Wednesday, winds will be out of the west/southwest, but light, with rain chances at 20 percent. Fishing reports have been slim, but I do have a couple.
Captains Colton St. Clair and Theron Fisk of Wave Dancer Charters battled the conditions Saturday and returned back to the Galveston Yacht Marina with some happy anglers.
First, St. Clair took Brandon Hinshaw and his fishing buddies out to the Galveston jetties. Fishing tight to the rocks, this group of four anglers boxed four redfish, three sheepshead, five black drum and two speckled trout. They also caught and released a few under-sized fish.
On the same day, Fisk ran Randy Ragsdale and his son Ryan, and Drew Dumas and his son Luke. At first light, Fisk ran out to the Galveston jetties, where these four anglers fought and landed bull redfish, even catching and releasing a shark in the process. Fisk then came back into some protected waters along the base of the south jetty, where these anglers caught and released some black drum, sheepshead and whatever else bit their live shrimp.
Over in Freeport, Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters made the best of what he was dealt. On Friday of last week, he fished with Issac Negrete and two other anglers. Finding some protected waters and using live shrimp, they boxed eight speckled trout, four redfish, one flounder and a pompano. These anglers also caught a few big whiting and some keeper-size black drum.
Then on Saturday, Segall took out Curtis Mann, his grandson Kyi, daughter Amber Robinson and her husband Jody. Segall said, “We got lucky for the rains held off, but winds were strong, as well as the incoming tide.” Using lots of weight on bottom-rigged live shrimp in the strong current, these four anglers boxed eight speckled trout up to 24 inches in length, two upper slot reds, three pompano and a few large whiting.
I left my house early Sunday morning with the intention of running a trip. I got to the seawall, and once a gust of wind pushed my truck sideways, I called my guys and told them to stay home.
