What a lackluster, uninspiring yesterday I have had. Normally when I’m not fishing, my now 9-month-old German shepherd Liberty keeps me busy. But this morning, she was dropped off at the vet to be spayed. She wasn’t a happy camper, and there’s no doubt she’ll get back at me somehow. Lucky for me, my wife will be home for the next five days, so she can deal with her!
Just another reminder that Saturday is the West End Angler Black Jack Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser. This takes place at the West End Restaurants and Marina in Sea Isle, located on the west end of Galveston, 21706 Burnett. There’s still time to register for this tournament; just visit fishwestend.com. Weigh-in begins at 2:30 p.m., followed by awards, raffle prizes and live music. The general public is welcome.
I chatted with Mike Williams the other morning, and the talk turned to big drum fishing. We touched a bit on the inconsistent weather and how rough the jetties can become especially, towards the end of the rocks. Williams mentioned that perhaps one of the most protected areas from the high winds and big waves is a location he dubbed “Mike Williams Rock.”
This rock, as he calls it, is located about 50 yards east of the north jetty boat cut on the channel side. Another location he calls “The Zone I.C.U.” is 75 yards due southeast of “Williams Rock.” Williams said, “These are great spots to fish for black drum, especially for families and children.”
It’s not any big secret that live crab is the best bait for these giant fish, but late in the run, according to Williams, those drum will change their diet. Williams said, “One day you’ll be out there fishing with crab, catching a fish now and then, while a boat 50 yards away from you is reeling them in one after another. Why? Because they’re using fresh dead shad and jumbo shrimp.”
Williams suggested now is the time to take a variety of bait. It just increases your odds.
Today is going to be windy, but Saturday is shaping up nicely. That’s good news for the drum anglers — and all anglers, for that matter. Please keep sending in those reports and pictures to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
