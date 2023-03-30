What a lackluster, uninspiring yesterday I have had. Normally when I’m not fishing, my now 9-month-old German shepherd Liberty keeps me busy. But this morning, she was dropped off at the vet to be spayed. She wasn’t a happy camper, and there’s no doubt she’ll get back at me somehow. Lucky for me, my wife will be home for the next five days, so she can deal with her!

Just another reminder that Saturday is the West End Angler Black Jack Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser. This takes place at the West End Restaurants and Marina in Sea Isle, located on the west end of Galveston, 21706 Burnett. There’s still time to register for this tournament; just visit fishwestend.com. Weigh-in begins at 2:30 p.m., followed by awards, raffle prizes and live music. The general public is welcome.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

