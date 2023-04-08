I normally would have used this writing as a featured article of the Galveston County Daily News. Since it's Easter, I wanted a to write something special. So, here it is. I hope you find it informative, as well as enjoyable.
I usually check in with Capt. Mike Williams twice a week. Why? Because he's a friend, and he always has something interesting to say. Williams is in the process of writing a book titled "The Great Galveston Jetties." This book will contain very detailed maps and descriptions of locations up and down the granite rocks.
Williams has named these locations — or as Williams often says, "special rocks" — after certain anglers who spent their lifetime fishing the Galveston jetties. Sometimes these locations will be named after historical sites, like "Paititi."
The Galveston jetties once were billed as the longest jetties in the world. They extend 5 to 6 miles into the Gulf of Mexico. About halfway out on the north Galveston jetty is a cut where water flows from the open gulf into the bay. The moving currents of gulf water into the bay is, according to Williams, a phenomenal place to fish.
On the channel side of the jetty about 50 yards south of the "boat cut," is a rock he named after Phillip Thompson. Thompson fished this location extensively, especially during the flounder run of years past.
North of the "boat cut" is a rock Williams named after himself. Williams spent a lot of his fishing career anchored up by the "special rock," catching big trout, reds, flounder and bull reds. The largest trout he ever witnessed being landed topped 11 pounds, 4 ounces on certified scales.
All those rocks, from Phillip Thompson Rock to Mike Williams Rock, are the pinnacle, the very best stretch of rocks on the entire Galveston jetty system. Why, one might ask? It all has to do with the "cut" and the water that flows through it. That's not the only reason, but it is the most important.
That very stretch of rocks Williams has named in his book "Coricancha." The name comes from the religious complex in Cuzco, Peru, and inside this complex was the Inca "Temple of the Sun." The picture that goes with this article shows that stretch of rocks Williams calls "Coricancha," from the far left to the far right, in the photograph.
I want to wish everyone a very Happy Easter. Remember, the greatest thing ever found on Easter wasn't eggs, it was an empty tomb. Many blessings to you and your family.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
