I keep looking at the long-range forecast, and there's no relief anytime soon from the pattern of weather.
This weekend's forecast calls for winds out of the south 15 miles per hour with gusts to 20 mph, maybe even a little higher. As far as chances of precipitation, well let's just say it will rain somewhere, but not here along the coast.
As far as fishing, let's just say it's always good, but the catching is tough up and down the coast. Capt. Tony Gonzalez down in Rockport reported that the wind stirred up the bay. The bay turned off-colored and what "trout green" water he found only had a couple of speckled trout that were willing to bite.
Capt. Mark Talasek, closer to us in Matagorda, has been beating the heat by running night-time flounder trips. By some looks from the photos he sent me, gigging remains really good. He's putting his groups on some really nice-size flounder, limits of them, almost every time he's out.
Talasek said, "I would rank our trout fishing as only fair. We're catching some fish in the deeper water in east Matagorda Bay. The best bite is on live bait."
The most promising report I received was from Capt. Billy Penick of Gypsy Guide Service. Penick fished mostly the upper portion of Galveston Bay. With the winds from the west/southwest recently. Penick has found speckled trout in Trinity Bay on the northwest shoreline.
He said, "Birds are working around Houston Point, with a mix of keeper trout and under-sized trout. The deeper shell off the shoreline in 4-8 feet of water also has some speckled trout on them. If the winds will ever lay back down, the well pads in the middle of Trinity are holding good numbers of keeper-sized fish."
When the wind blows, you'll find Penick fishing the protected water of the Houston Ship Channel along the deeper stretches of rocks lining the channel. He's finding a few speckled trout along the rocks, but most of the catches consist of black drum and, at times, a few redfish. The best bite in this area is on live shrimp fished under popping corks.
