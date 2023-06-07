The weather cooperates, and the fish catching is good. This not only applies to our coastal waters but goes hand-in-hand to anywhere you fish.
Take for example a report that I received late Tuesday afternoon from Greg Hagerud. Hagerud and his young son Greg Jr. fished out of Lake Charles, Louisiana this past Friday. He said, "The weather was great, water was calm and the fishing was off the chart."
His guide kept them in the lake, where they landed, as Hagerud said, "Plenty of speckled trout and redfish." He went on to mention that those guides who ran out to the gulf and fished the beachfront returned to the docks with big catches of triple tail.
Tuesday morning, Hagerud and his son fished the Galveston surf at 17th and Seawall. They reported landing three keeper-sized speckled trout. Hagerud said, "The fish of the day were whiting, as my son landed dozens of them. You could see the schools of whiting swimming in the green water, being chased by small sharks, which were feeding on them. This is something you don't see everyday."
Capt. Tyler Hatfield with Upscale Anglers has been enjoying these calm seas along with his groups of anglers. On most of his charters, his anglers are catching plenty of big black-tip sharks and bull reds at the ends of the Galveston jetties. The best action has been on the south jetty.
As a bonus, Hatfield ran off the Galveston beachfront, and trolled a few lures, catching a kingfish, bonita and a crevalle jack. When kingfish and bonita are close to shore, you know the water must be clear.
Capt. Juan Cruz along with his wife Addie Cruz and their friends Yolanda Aguirre and her son Mikey Aguirre had a good morning of fishing out of Eagle Point. They returned to the cleaning table with a mixed catch of speckled trout and black drum, all got on live shrimp fished under popping corks.
This past Saturday, I fished with Alyson Eberle of Austin, her 12-year-old daughter Riley Eberle-Godkin and Alyson's dad Ken Eberle. This was an early Father's Day present for Ken, and he specifically wanted to fish at East Galveston Bay to learn where to fish.
After showing him around the bay and catching some speckled trout, we headed back toward Eagle Point. On the way, we spotted some action in the open bay. Quickly, I handed Ken Eberle a rod rigged with soft plastic and eased into the commotion on the water.
Right away he hooked into a bull red. We fished this large school of reds for two hours, catching and releasing several of them, all on light tackle. In my estimate, there were hundreds of them in the school. They made for some great pictures.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
