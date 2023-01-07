It seems come Saturday afternoon I'm always trying to play catch up with the fishing reports. It's not a bad thing, so I'll take the reports as they come.
Sometimes I have other ideas for my column, just depending upon the repetitiveness of fishing this time of year. I try to keep the column interesting, instead of writing the same old thing. I pray that this is the case when you read my column — that you can find something interesting and useful in each one I write.
Joe Bukowski fished inside Clear Lake on Friday and reported a slow, slow bite. Bukowski had one bite all day, and that resulted in him landing a 7-pound freshwater channel catfish. He caught that one fish on a hard plastic jerk bait. Well, at least his bite-to-fish ratio was a perfect 1,000 percent: one bite, one fish.
West Galveston resident Dahna Hull sent in a report from Thursday and Friday. She's been fishing the surf out in front of her house in Beachside Village. Hull reported the overall bite is slow. Whiting are in the surf, biting on dead shrimp. She did land one 26-inch redfish Thursday while soaking some cut mullet.
Friday, her neighbors Scott and Debi Gordon joined her, and Scott landed a 24-inch redfish on cut mullet. Hull said, "Some anglers may lose patience with the slow bite, but I couldn't be happier sitting out on the beach, enjoying the beautiful weather and water."
Hull has been making friends with some of the winter Texans, sharing fishing information and all things Galveston. Hull said, "many are amazed that you can catch big fish so close to the beach." People like Hull are what makes this island so special.
Duain Cagle fished the upper end of Galveston Bay near Sylvan beach. Using live shrimp, he landed a total of six keeper fish: two trout, two reds and two black drum. Cagle said, "I took six hours to catch six fish."
The bite for keeper speckled trout slowed down for Capt. Juan Cruz and I. We'll blame it on the full moon! I'm not saying we didn't catch trout, because we did in good numbers. It's just the size decreased. Next week, I'm betting the bigger fish will feed again during the daylight hours.
Please keep the reports coming. I appreciate all of them.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
