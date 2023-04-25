The other day in one of my columns, I mentioned that May 1 is what I consider the beginning of the trout season for Galveston Bay.
Now you can and I do catch speckled trout year round. What I was referring to was the movement of speckled trout that filter into our bays usually around May 1. After writing this column, my friend and longtime fishing guide Capt. Mike Williams chimed in on this movement of fish. A movement of fish that he refers to as "The Nine."
Years ago in a downtown Houston hotel, a seminar took place with some of the best trophy trout guides in Texas. Williams was one of the guides, and with a ballroom full of people, he stood up and introduced himself, and then said, "I can tell you when the trout come and I can tell you when they leave, down to a tide change." Then Williams continued, talking about a movement of speckled trout, that he calls "The Nine."
With a packed room of about 300 people, Williams tells them to close their eyes. Now imagine around the first week of May, a strong front blows in, emptying the water in Galveston Bay to a extremely low level.
Right before the tide starts to fill the bay with water, a group of men, Williams refers to them as "trout trackers," dump environmentally friendly fluorescent dye in between the Galveston jetties. From a plane, these "trout trackers" could see how the current flows into the Galveston Bay complex. Williams added, "that's the exact way our non-resident trout, come into our bay.
This movement of fish usually begins around April 20 to May 20, during a period Williams calls, "The Tides Of Taurus." These schools of trout move through the Galveston jetties, as well as San Luis Pass.
As the trout filter into lower Galveston Bay, some move west towards Half Moon Reef, Dollar Reef and the Texas City Flats. Others spilt off and head east toward Hanna's Reef, Peppers and Deep Reef. Some continue to filter north into the wells off Bolivar and the reefs up around Eagle Point and the wells known as the Exxon A-Lease.
For many years, I made a living of fishing the shell pads and wells, waiting on this movement of fish to occur. One year Williams calls me, then tells me "to get ready, they're coming." This call took place around May 1. Three days later, the speckled trout showed up right outside of Eagle Point.
Right after the seminar, Texas Parks & Wildlife came out with a statement, that they have no evidence of a movement of fish from the gulf into our bay system. That statement was printed in the Houston Chronicle, that summarized the trophy trout seminar.
Prior to 1985, no one ever used the term "surf runners" or "resident trout," they were just called trout. All that is now changed, because everyone now agrees, even TP&W, that there's a movement of speckled trout from the gulf into our bays, that Williams calls "The Nine."
When do these fish leave the bay and return to the gulf? Well, that's for another column in due time.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
