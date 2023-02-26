Next week, I'll be staying in Houston for the Houston Fishing Show. This is my chance to spend some time with my 88-year-old mother.
I'm reaching out to you all, my readers and fellow anglers, that if you have a fishing report please send it via my email at reel.report@galvnews.com. I do have a couple informative subjects that I've been holding onto just to share this week while I'm away from the water. I'll still need some reports, so please share.
Greg Hagerud fished Saturday, venturing to the Galveston Ship Channel. Hagerud used his new H&H rod that I recommended he buy last year. He said, "The rod held up perfectly under the strain of some over-sized black drum."
Hagerud also landed another 15-20 smaller black drum, in less than 3 feet of water near the oil rig museum. Hagerud said, "I was chunking dead shrimp and those fish were hungry."
Joe Bukowski reported in from Clear Lake and said, "The bite is still slow. There are billions of shad that have just hatched all over the lake. These fish have too much to eat, and it's tough to get them to bite on any type of lure."
Bukowski threw a variety of artificial baits, and did land three speckled trout on the Rapala Shadow Rap lure. Only two of the fish were keepers.
Ben Endlich and his buddy Jeff King launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp under foggy conditions. The fog wasn't has thick as it has been, so they eased out crossing over the Houston Ship Channel to fish a long set of rocks. The water was slightly choppy but was in decent shape overall.
Using live shrimp under corks they landed a few large sheepshead, black drum and one speckled trout. I've fished with Endlich a few times, and he always enjoys being on the water, whether he catches fish or not.
Enjoy the next couple of warm days, it looks like we might have a small change in the temperature later this week.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.