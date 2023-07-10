Before I jump into the couple of fish reports I received late Sunday night, I did have a reader ask a question about the Coastal Conservation Association Star Tournament. This reader specifically asked about the tagged redfish division. He wanted to know how many have been caught and certified.

So far in the red tag division, there have been three fish certified as winners. That leaves two open spots for the truck/boat package. In the blue tag division, one fish has been certified, which leaves two open spots for the boat package. I’ll give a full rundown of the leader board later this week.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

