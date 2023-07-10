Before I jump into the couple of fish reports I received late Sunday night, I did have a reader ask a question about the Coastal Conservation Association Star Tournament. This reader specifically asked about the tagged redfish division. He wanted to know how many have been caught and certified.
So far in the red tag division, there have been three fish certified as winners. That leaves two open spots for the truck/boat package. In the blue tag division, one fish has been certified, which leaves two open spots for the boat package. I’ll give a full rundown of the leader board later this week.
Eric Valentino over at Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported a couple of good catches of speckled trout from the gas wells in the middle of Galveston Bay. While the bite wasn’t fast, the anglers who exercised patience and waited for the bite were rewarded with some nice trout. Most were caught on live croaker fished on the bottom.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti took refuge from the southwest winds Sunday, opting to fish up in the northwest corner of Galveston Bay. Using live shrimp under popping corks, he put his anglers on a catch of a few speckled trout, black drum and sheepshead.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters out of Freeport took Rick Blanton, Donald Atkinson and four other anglers offshore Sunday. Segall said, “The sea’s conditions weren’t real favorable, in fact it was a little bumpy.” Using his better judgment, rather than running way offshore, he opted to fish closer in, stopping around 30 miles out.
These six anglers caught their limit of red snapper, with most of the fish running 18-22 inches in length. They did manage to land two big sows, one at 16 pounds, the other 19 pounds.
Catching fish is so dependent upon the weather and sea conditions. Sometimes it’s not always in your favor, and you have to know your limitations. There’s not a fish out there that’s worth risking your boat or worse, a life, over. It’s a tough call when you’re a captain running a charter, but you’ve got to use good judgment, such as Segall did Sunday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News.
