I don’t do cold very well anymore. This morning, I attempted to walk my pup through the city but quickly scratched that idea about a half-mile into it. Between the chilly air, wind and proper dress, I sought the confines of a warm house, which was not to my pup’s liking.
Tides have fallen out and are below normal. Winds are forecast to shift back to the northeast overnight, which will help push some water into the bay. Saturday’s winds will start out northeast but turn to the east, which will push even more water into the bays.
This is the time of the year that the hybrid striper and white bass bite turn on in Lake Conroe. According to guide Chris Edwards, “The bite has been awesome.” Live shad 3-6 inches long is a sure way to get bit. The artificial bite has been just as good using a 1-ounce white or chartreuse jig head with a Zoom Super Fluke Sexy Shad in pearl white.
Edwards fishes this bait in a style called “dead sticking.” This is where he sets the boat over the schools of fish and slowly lets the boat drift while his anglers hold the bait still in the depth of water the fish are in.
The stripers and white bass have been on main lake points, humps, deep river channels and valleys, either suspended or on the bottom. At times, the seagulls on the lake have worked over the schools of fish. Much like working the birds for speckled trout, this type of fishing is fast and furious.
The catfish bite is good, with the majority of this fish coming in 30-55 feet of water. Nightcrawlers and fresh-cut shad are working best. Edwards said, “We’re still catching some trophy blue catfish drifting big cut shad over main lake river and creek channels.”
Crappie bite is only fair, Edwards reported. The fish are holding in 15-27 feet of water around bridge pilings and brush piles.
If you’re thinking about fishing saturday, I suggest waiting until mid-morning. The winds should relax some, allowing for the water to settle. Look for the speckled trout to hold in deeper protected areas, like canals and bayous, or even protected shorelines with structure.
Those able to make it out to the jetties should find some willing black drum and bull reds. Don’t overlook Pelican Island Bridge and Seawolf Park for these fish. For those drum fishermen, the live crab will be hard to come by at most bait camps. I’ve used live crawfish and have caught my fair share of black drum on them
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.