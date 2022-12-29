I want to give a shout-out to my wife Patty for making my 62 years on earth something special. Our dinner at Katie's didn't go as we planned. but God lead us to Willie G's and the evening was perfect in so many ways.
I have mixed results of catches along the coast to report.
Chris Williams launched out of Double Bayou, located on the eastern side of Trinity Bay. They fished up and down the east shoreline with not-so-good results. Williams reported that the only fish they landed was a mullet that hit a live shrimp. Now, he's foul hooked them before throwing spoons, but this was the first time Williams caught one in the mouth.
Fifty or so years ago as a little lad, I caught several off the family fishing pier on the Colorado river in Matagorda, all on a cane pole and dead shrimp. Other anglers Williams chatted with at the end of the day reported slow action. One angler mentioned that he caught and released a bull red.
Galveston's Ron Ciaccio and his grandson Landon Vickrey have spent the past couple of days fishing in deep south Texas. On the first day of their fish vacation, they ventured to the Brownsville Ship Channel with Capt. J.R. Rodriguez. Their quarry for the day was snook, and they landed three of them, the largest more than 26 inches in length. During their outing, they also caught speckled trout and skipjacks.
The next day, they traveled to Port Mansfield in search of speckled trout. Fishing a spot called the "Saucer," they did not land a single fish, nor got any bites. Ciaccio observed multiple fish on the bottom bellied up. Some were catfish, mullet, and what looked like speckled trout, but unconfirmed.
At the house they were staying in, Ciaccio said, "we saw schools of redfish in the lights at night, but they would not hit anything we threw at them."
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported catches of over-sized black drum, keeper black drum and bull redfish. The fishing should improve as the water temperature rises with each incoming tide. The pier is open 24 hours, weather permitting.
For you oyster lovers, Texas Parks & Wildlife has reopened the east Galveston Bay area — TX1 — to the harvest of oysters. They will continue to monitor water quality in this area.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.