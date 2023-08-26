Officially, since July 30, Houston has been more than 100 degrees all but one day. Here on the island, we've seen our high temp flirting with 95 degrees for at least a month.
When will this trend end? I'm praying we'll get a bit of a break next week, maybe even a shower or two.
This past Thursday, I went out with Barry Lofton from Eagle Point Fishing Camp. We hoped to fish the gas wells early, but the winds weren't as forecasted. Instead of being light, the winds were from the west/northwest around 17 miles per hour. This turned off the bite in the wells, so we changed plans, ended up on a protected shoreline and caught and released several nice drum and large sheepshead.
Capt. Billy Penick of Gypsy Guide Service reported a better bite fishing upper Galveston Bay over shell in 4-8 feet of water. Since the tide has been higher, black drum and redfish have moved to shallow rock structure. He said, "More keeper reds are showing each day."
Live shrimp under corks have accounted for the catches. Penick has also run into some "working birds," finding under-sized trout mixed with a few keepers. In the next few weeks, bird fishing should only get better, with good numbers of keeper-sized trout under them. When the wind is blowing, Penick is fishing in the small bays up north off Fred Hartman Bridge, catching redfish and black drum over hard sandy flats.
Tag Anderson of Oak Island Adventures returned to his home waters of Trinity Bay after fishing in Sabine Lake and found some good action on speckled trout. Friday, Anderson said, "The conditions were perfect, but we still had to cull through the little trout in order to keep a few keepers. We waded first thing in the morning and got on a good bite, even catching and releasing two bull reds."
Once the sun got up, the guide headed out to the middle of the bay, fishing over deep structure, and his group of anglers caught between 30-40 trout on soft plastics. The far back end of Trinity in the marsh is holding some good slot reds in less than a foot of water over grass beds, the guide noted.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti found a good bite on speckled trout over in west Galveston Bay. Using live bait, croakers and shrimp, his two angler boxed their 10 trout by 10 a.m. "Ten by 10," as Cacciotti reported.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.