Before I jump into the late weekend reports, let me mention the tropics.
Yes, there’s now Tropical Depression 13, which has formed out in the Atlantic. This storm is forecast to turn onto a major hurricane Saturday as it moves west/northwest. The consensus of most computer models keeps it out of the Gulf and turns it north, before impacting the eastern coast of the United States. Still, something to be watched this weekend.
I fished Sunday with my good friend from Bergheim, Texas, Doug Cadwell. Cadwell has fished with me for more than 25 years. Our original plan that morning fell through, then Eagle Point didn’t have shrimp. Needless to say, I was happy, but God took over, leading me to Hillman’s Bait Camp, which had shrimp.
Since I was up in Dickinson Bayou, that’s where we started our day. The first stop produced one small redfish. I then moved further up in the bayou and we got on a great bite of 3-to 5-pound black drum.
Cadwell wanted to try to catch some trout, as he remembers the good old days of Galveston, where landing 3- to 5-pound trout was common. I told him, “We’ll catch some, but they’re not big.” Sure enough we found the trout, with all of them short of the legal limit.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished with Will Holt, his father Jim and father-in-law Jim on Sunday. Cruz started at the wells and found little speckled trout. In fact I called him to see how he was doing. Cruz said, “a bunch of little trout.”
I told him we already caught our drum. We then swapped locations, I went to the wells and he came up the bayou. Stopping where I just left, they caught their limit of black drum plus one 25-inch redfish.
Brian Castille took some advice from his six-year-old son Owen on Sunday. Owen kept insisting on fishing this certain spot of Eagle Point. They had caught fish there before, so Castille and his friend Kirk Debban promised Owen they would give it a try.
Sure enough, they arrived at this location just as the tide began to move out and caught 10 keeper trout, releasing numerous smaller fish. Owen was grinning “ear to ear,” as his dad put it. Owen was ecstatic that at only six years old, he had picked the best spot of the day.
West End angler Dahna Hull fished all weekend in the surf in front of her house. Her neighbor Scott Gordon said, “Hull was catching trout all weekend, when the waves weren’t trying to knock her down.” Best bite was on live croaker.
