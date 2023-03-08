It's becoming more apparent that this stretch of spring-like temperatures will hold through this coming weekend. Winds should be relatively light through Saturday, then increase ahead of a frontal system Sunday. So enjoy the days to come.

Capt. Mike Cacciotti fished the northwest end of Galveston Bay on Tuesday. He and two other anglers had a great day of catching a variety of fish. Using live shrimp, they boxed seven speckled trout, eight black drum, one sheepshead, one redfish and two flounder. Water clarity is much improved in the reach of the bay.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription