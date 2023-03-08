It's becoming more apparent that this stretch of spring-like temperatures will hold through this coming weekend. Winds should be relatively light through Saturday, then increase ahead of a frontal system Sunday. So enjoy the days to come.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti fished the northwest end of Galveston Bay on Tuesday. He and two other anglers had a great day of catching a variety of fish. Using live shrimp, they boxed seven speckled trout, eight black drum, one sheepshead, one redfish and two flounder. Water clarity is much improved in the reach of the bay.
Longtime column reader Andrew Brennan submitted his first fishing report. He and his two sons, Noah and Gabe, fished Sunday afternoon at the Galveston jetties. His goal was to get his boys on a "big ugly," an oversized black drum.
Brennan first tried a few spots on the inside of the south jetty. There, they had no bites, trying both live shrimp and crab. So, he ran over to the inside of the north Galveston jetty and found a good school of bait and large fish marking on his sonar. They fished for about an hour, catching reds and sheepshead.
Brennan set out a big rod baited with crab in hopes of hooking into a black drum. Fifteen minutes later, the drag on the reel screamed, and his 10-year-old son battled the fish for 10 minutes, which seemed like an eternity to the young angler. Unfortunately, the fish came unhooked before it could be landed.
The disappointment was short-lived, as the young angler landed a slot red on his next cast while his younger brother Gabe landed a sheepshead at the same time. All the fish were caught on live shrimp under a slip cork set at 8 feet and on a Carolina rig.
Brennan offered this advice, "use your sonar and anchor up where it's marking the most fish." That goes without question.
I finally met my surf angler Dahna Hull at the Houston Fishing Show. She stopped by to introduce herself. Hull said, "I fished the West End surf Tuesday, and the water was so beautiful. I expected a lot more action."
Hull caught a bunch of whiting on dead shrimp and two under-sized black drum. The only big fish was a 3-foot shark, which bit on cut mullet. Hull said, "I was thankful for the green water, and I did not catch a single hardhead catfish."
It's great to receive reports from the new contributors. If you want a report featured or pictures, please email them to reel.report @galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
