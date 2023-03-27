After the weekend of temperatures in the mid-80s, another late-season front will slide across the Gulf Coast on today. Ahead of this system, we’ll see a decent chance of rain early Tuesday morning. Then winds will shift out of the north/northeast, anywhere from 15-20 miles per hour.
Capt. Roland Martinez ran over to East Galveston Bay in the fog. Finding his way to the south shoreline and fishing along some bayou drains, Martinez said, “The action was good right after the tide change. The trout were there, nothing big, but lots of 13-17 inch fish. We caught the fish on live shrimp under popping corks.”
He did mention that a boat zipped between him and the shoreline. It’s uncanny how some people run their boats in the fog with disregard to others that may be fishing the waters. It’s an eerie feeling to hear a boat zipping towards you, but you can’t see them.
First, let me offer Capt. Tyler Hatfield and his wife Shellie a round of applause for the opening of their charter company, UpScale Anglers. Hatfield will still be running his fishing charters out of the Galveston Yacht Marina. His inaugural charter was a good one.
Hatfield said, “Sunday was a awesome fish catching day. The sheepshead were on fire in the morning and afternoon along the south Galveston jetty. After catching all we wanted, we moved to the north Galveston jetty, hoping to find some big black drum and bull reds. They didn’t disappoint us, as they decided to bite.”
Hatfield also reported catching a few more sheepshead along the north jetty. Not a bad first trip for the newly formed charter company.
Capt. Derrick Greene of In The Zone Charters reported having a great day at the Galveston jetties. His group of anglers caught and released plenty of over-sized black drum. They landed and kept their limit of sheepshead, along with a few big gafftop.
The second leg of the Saltwater Legends Tournament Series concluded Saturday out of Port O’ Connor, and the team of Clark Jordan, Cody Barton and Brett Sweeny took home first place for the two-day total stringer weight, first place for heaviest trout stringer, and for day one heaviest trout.
They took home prize and money winnings of $68,500. Not a bad payday for a couple days of fishing. I’ll give a full rundown on the tournament in the reel report soon.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
