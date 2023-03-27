After the weekend of temperatures in the mid-80s, another late-season front will slide across the Gulf Coast on today. Ahead of this system, we’ll see a decent chance of rain early Tuesday morning. Then winds will shift out of the north/northeast, anywhere from 15-20 miles per hour.

Capt. Roland Martinez ran over to East Galveston Bay in the fog. Finding his way to the south shoreline and fishing along some bayou drains, Martinez said, “The action was good right after the tide change. The trout were there, nothing big, but lots of 13-17 inch fish. We caught the fish on live shrimp under popping corks.”

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

