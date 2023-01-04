Are we done with winter? Spring-like temperatures are on tap for the next few days. Highs will be in the mid 70s along the coast.
The big question is, does one wear shorts when out on the bay? If you’re fishing on the bank or a pier, my answer would be yes! Running a boat across the bay, I might have to consider wearing long pants. Enjoy this stretch of weather; winter isn’t over just yet.
Capt. Raymond Wheatley of Tail Spotter Guide Service reported that the rock barriers between Swan Lake and the Texas City Dike are holding sheepshead and speckled trout. Live shrimp is working for the sheepshead, while the trout are biting on soft plastic lures.
The best colored lures have been Texas Roach and purple with a chartreuse tail. According to Wheatley, there are some bull redfish being caught midway down the dike and out to the end. The best bite has been on live crab and cut bait.
Robert Rodriguez, a resident of Galveston, chimed in with a fishing report from Offatts Bayou. Fishing the bayou Tuesday evening, he caught speckled trout, black drum and even a flounder. Now, not all the fish were of legal size. He only kept two fish, a 20-inch trout and a 21-inch black drum, releasing all the others. Rodriguez used a Carolina rig with live shrimp as bait.
This Saturday, there are two tournaments taking place at Capt. Mark’s Bastrop Bayou Marina — the L&L Lures Texas Redfish Rumble Power Pole Open and the FishStix Spectacular Series Steve’s Lures Open.
Anglers can launch wherever they wish, but can’t leave the dock until 6:45 a.m. Anglers must return to Capt. Mark’s to weigh in between the hours of 2-4 p.m. Awards will follow thereafter. For registration or information, go to specktacularseries.com. I’ll be interested in the weights of the trout. They sure seem down from previous years.
Capt. Bobby Hall send me a text message this morning about joining him in Conroe to do a little rainbow trout fishing. I had to decline the invite. Hall said, “they just stocked the small lake in the park with 2,000 rainbows.” So, if you live nearby or want to take a road trip, here’s a option for you.
I had a reader email me questioning the use and rigging of crab. I’ll write a column on black drum fishing very soon, so stay tuned.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
