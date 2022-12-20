I received a couple of local fishing reports, along with my encounter with a Texas game warden.
Michael Todd, who fishes the Texas City Dike regularly, reported that the redfish bite off the rocks remains steady. Todd said, “there are a few big black drum showing, but not in any big numbers.” Night time is still the best bite, with live crab drawing the most strikes, followed by cut mullet.
Capt. Greg Amato with Galveston Fishing Charter Company said, “the flounder bite remains good.” Amato has been catching most of them on soft plastic lures like Gulps and Bass Assassins. Amato said, “They’re working better than the live natural baits. We’re also catching sheepshead and redfish, along the Galveston jetties on live shrimp.”
The other day, Capt. Juan Cruz and I decided to fish the northern end of Galveston Bay. We trailered the boat to Baytown, planning to launch before daylight. God had other plans, for we got stuck in traffic for more than a hour because of two wrecks near the Fred Hartman Bridge.
We ended up getting on the water around 7 a.m. and found some speckled trout, but most of them were under-sized. The wind picked up, and the water turned to a murky brown.
We then moved into a small protected bay. We began a drift, and Cruz hooked the first fish, a solid 20-inch trout. Quickly power poling down, we caught another solid trout. The fish weren’t aggressively feeding, but we hung in there and finally they ate for around 45 minutes, with us catching them on live and soft plastic baits.
After catching our limit of trout up to 23 inches, we stopped at one spot looking for reds. A game warden passed us at anchor as he headed towards the boat ramp. Soon after, we headed to the ramp where we ran into the same game warden as he was relaunching his boat after refueling for the afternoon.
We exchanged pleasantries as I drove the boat onto the trailer. He pulled up parking next to us as we started to unload our tackle and drain the well with our fish. He jumped up to look at our catch, and said, “that’s a nice box of trout, from what I’ve seen lately.”
The warden was extremely friendly and talkative. If you’re not doing anything wrong, you have no reason to fear them.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
