How many of you have lived along the coast for a number of years?
I grew up in Houston and spent my entire life living there or in Galveston. Forty years ago, a small tropical storm formed off the coast of of Louisiana. Fast forward to today, and the Gulf of Mexico is void of any storm. We still have a long way to go, but I pray that it stays this way until the end of the season.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters has been offshore the past couple of days, fishing out of Freeport. Segall said, “The weather out in the gulf is still a tad bit windy, with seas running 3-4 feet.”
Sunday, Segall fished with Raymond Bishop and five other anglers. Segall ran out over 30-plus miles, and found some good snapper up to 32 inches in length. The fish were suspended anywhere from 59-80 feet down in 115 feet of water. Segall mentioned that they fished with Spanish sardines.
Then on Monday, Segall fished with James Ivison, his grandaughter Allie and her boyfirend Michael Gilliam. They left out again in some rather bumpy seas, but returned to the dock with some really nice red snapper.
The wind finally laid, and the speckled trout bite turned on in Galveston Bay. Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie Cruz launched out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp and headed directly to the gas wells in the middle of the bay. Using live shrimp under popping corks they caught their limit of trout by 9 a.m.
Cruz then went to check another area, and they added five keeper drum to their catch before calling it a morning.
Also fishing out of Eagle Point, Ernie Johnson and his buddy Dennis Childs made pretty quick work on their limit of speckled trout. They, too, fish the open bay wells with live shrimp under popping corks.
With the warm water temperatures, one would think these fish would be closer to the bottom of the bay. Usually they are, but this year they’ve been suspended in the water column. Most anglers are fishing 5-6 feet under their popping corks.
A word of advice: All year it seems that the best bite in the wells is when the winds are relatively calm. Choppy conditions shut down the bite.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.