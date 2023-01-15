Well, I did everything possible to avoid getting sick, but overnight it hit me. I very rarely catch a cold, but now I feel like I got hit by a truck. I'm typing this column and climbing back into bed.
Norman Boettcher, a young man that I've watched grow as he has honed his angling skills, fished the lighted docks in Clear Lake on Saturday night. He reported that the only fish caught were some under-sized speckled trout. Winds picked up out of the south around sunset.
Boettcher did say anglers are catching fish around the Moses Lake flood gate on the bay side. They're catching a variety of species: speckled trout, black drum, redfish and sheepshead, all on live shrimp fished off the bottom.
Capt. Bobby Hall took his family out on Saturday. Hall said, "the bite was slow." You know, sometimes it isn't all about catching fish, but instead spending quality time with those you love.
Capt. Derrick Greene had a couple of anglers out on his boat Saturday. They fished the Galveston jetties, and boxed some sheepshead, black drum and one speckled trout. They used live shrimp as bait. I plan on fishing with Greene again soon, once I get past this crud!
Capt. Juan Cruz, wife Addie and two of their friends, Todd Brown and Jeanette Zerr, launched from the upper end of Galveston Bay. Using live shrimp under popping corks, they boxed a few keeper speckled trout, black drum, sheepshead and one red. Cruz said, "the tide was low and the water was murky."
The conditional approved area of Galveston Bay TX 1, will be closed to the harvest of oysters starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. The reason for this closing is the low abundance of legal oysters, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife officials.
God willing, I'll have another column in Tuesday's paper.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
