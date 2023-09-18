It looks like we have a nice stretch of weather as the week begins.
Winds will shift to the southeast Tuesday, and skies will be mostly sunny. Southeast winds keep the beachfront water green, which is good news for those “dawn patrol” anglers. The water in our all our bays is in great shape.
Saturday, I had a trip booked with anglers Brian and Mindy Duncan and their friends Ricky and Kaye Shelton. Mindy reached out to me in late August to book this trip. She was given my name by one of the Blast and Cast Ministry members. As we talked, she informed me that they were going to the Blast and Cast Gala that was scheduled the same Saturday as the fishing trip in Baytown.
Our plan was to meet at Eagle Point, but I decided that I would meet them in Baytown, so they didn’t have to fight the traffic going over the Clear Lake bridge. My partner Capt. Juan Cruz graciously offered the use of his boat, so I didn’t have to make that long run to Baytown from Eagle Point.
We met them at the ramp in Bayland Park. The trip turned out much better than expected, as these two couples boxed 10 redfish and eight black drum. We caught all the fish on shrimp under popping corks.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters fished with Darren Metcalf of Houston and Sean Bouroughs of Montgomery. Fishing live shrimp around the Freeport jetties and the intracoastal rock banks, they caught some big mangrove snapper, a few nice reds, black drum, a couple large croakers and a bonus flounder. Segall has been boxing some nice mangroves on almost all of his inshore trips.
Dahna Hull went looking for speckled trout in the surf over the weekend. The conditions were perfect, and armed with live croaker, Hull reported not catching one single trout both days. Hull said, “I don’t know where they are, but they’re not where I’m fishing.” She’s going to try live shrimp on her next outing.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
