Sunday's forecast is not looking good. They're predicting a 90 percent chance of rain throughout much of the day. Rainfall amounts could exceed over one inch, with a chance of severe thunderstorms, along with a chance of hail. I'll say this one more time, this pattern is abnormal for this time of year.

Capt. Juan Cruz fished the northern end of Galveston Bay and didn't have much to report. Cruz said, "The water up north is off-colored and fresh." Cruz found one little stretch of fishable water, and they landed a couple of keeper trout, one keeper black drum and one over-sized black drum. They used live shrimp under popping corks.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

