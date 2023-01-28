Sunday's forecast is not looking good. They're predicting a 90 percent chance of rain throughout much of the day. Rainfall amounts could exceed over one inch, with a chance of severe thunderstorms, along with a chance of hail. I'll say this one more time, this pattern is abnormal for this time of year.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished the northern end of Galveston Bay and didn't have much to report. Cruz said, "The water up north is off-colored and fresh." Cruz found one little stretch of fishable water, and they landed a couple of keeper trout, one keeper black drum and one over-sized black drum. They used live shrimp under popping corks.
Capt. Brantley Walker launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Friday with two anglers. The weather was a bit cooler than the weatherman predicted with overcast skies.
The captain reported catching all the sheepshead you wanted, from the San Leon shoreline, all the way to Seabrook. One angler did land a keeper redfish. They used live shrimp under popping corks over oyster reefs, old pier pilings and rock groins. Some of the sheepshead were quite large.
Fred Ehrman and Ken Purgason launched from the Galveston Yacht Marina on Friday, and headed over to east Galveston Bay. Their first stop was in the mid-bay portion of Hannah's Reef, where Ehrman landed a 29-inch black drum on a soft plastic lure. Purgason landed a 25-inch black drum on live shrimp.
The anglers then tried Pepper's Reef, never getting a bite. On the way back towards the marina, they stopped near the tide gauge and got two bites, but did not hook up. Water temperature was running 50-52 degrees.
Before calling it a day, they fished the Galveston Channel, but didn't catch anything. Ehrman said, "The day was a success, as we each had fun reeling in the black drum." It's not always about how many fish you catch.
Amanda Steffen with Sunset House Motel and Port Mansfield Fishing Charters reported good catches of speckled trout. Anglers are having to pick through the fish to meet the 17- to 23-inch limit. The trophy trout bite is strong, with most of the fish being caught on hard plastic baits and 1/8-ounce jigs rigged with an LSU Norton Sand Eel Jr.
Keep an eye on the weather if you attempt to sneak in an early fishing excursion Sunday. It could get nasty quick, especially in a boat.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
