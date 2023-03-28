Well, a little bit of much needed rain fell on the coast. I know my yard and plants were appreciative.
Some severe storms with hail went through Deer Park ahead of the front. Winds shifted to the north around mid-day and the sun peeked through the clouds. This front will be short lived as temperatures will begin to rise Thursday.
Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. fished the Galveston harbor recently. Hagerud said, "It's the same old results. We caught several keeper black drum with two of them being over-sized. The fish are all starting to look the same. Even my son made the comment, 'Dad, I think that's the same fish we just released,' after he landed another black drum." They used shrimp as bait.
Denise, David and Fred Walker fished the north Galveston jetty Saturday, and they boated only one sheepshead and hooked and released a large stingray. Fred Walker said, "You could not have asked for a better weather or conditions." Even though the bite was slow for them, they all had a great time. I'm scheduled to fish with them this coming Saturday, showing Denise and Fred around west Galveston Bay.
Rocky Handrich of Rocky's Guide Service reported better water clarity in the northern end of Galveston Bay. He got on some speckled trout recently using live shrimp while fishing near Baytown. Speckled trout and redfish catches are on the rise in west Galveston Bay. Black drum are beginning to show up in lower Galveston Bay around the rocks and over hard shell.
The 61st Fishing pier has seen catches of whiting, sheepshead, black drum, bull reds and even a few flounder, as of late. Now as some may know, the condition of the surf is everything. The better the clarity, the better the fishing. It shouldn't be too much longer before the first catches of speckled trout begin to happen. A stretch of stable weather and green water is all it will take. Call ahead to check on their hours, but, weather permitting, they're usually open 24 hours.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
