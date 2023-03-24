Saturday is shaping up to be a great day for boating or fishing in Galveston Bay.
We'll see a bit of a wind switch — first from the west, then northwest to north, before finally switching back to the southeast late in the afternoon. Best of all, winds are predicted to be less than 10 miles per hour with plenty of sunshine and high temps in the mid-80s. Remember, this is only a forecast and subject to be wrong. That's my disclaimer!
On the fishing scene, mixed results were reported from across the area. I myself fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp in San Leon on Thursday. Two other boats launched from the camp. We found a few fish early, catching a mix of speckled trout, black drum and a couple of reds.
Then the water I was fishing turned off-colored. Why? I couldn't even tell you. Winds were light and the ship traffic wasn't even that bad, most likely because of the fog. I then moved around, catching a fish here and there, but never could get on a good bite.
The other two boats reported the same type of results. They even mentioned the water they fished in was off-colored. I threw live shrimp as did one of the two boats. The other boat caught drum on dead shrimp fished on the bottom. Water temperature was between 60-62 degrees.
Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service has waded the past two days with excellent results. On Wednesday, one of his anglers landed a solid 7-pound trout early in the morning.
Then on Thursday, West waited until 5 p.m. to hit the water. He had his group out until dark, catching eight speckled trout and two redfish. The largest trout was at least 6 pounds. West said, "The fish are scattered about in shallow water. We're catching them on a assortment of topwater lures, Corky's and Texas Custom Baits Double D's."
Bink Grimes of Sunset Lodge in Matagorda reported that the high tides have been good for redfish in the back lakes. Large black drum have been showing up in the channels leading out to the gulf. Stiff winds have made it tough to drift the open bay for speckled trout. When the winds have been cooperating, there's plenty of trout to be caught.
Please send in your reports and fish pictures to reel.report@galvnews.com. I'm very blessed to have a good group of anglers who send in their reports. I could always use more, thanks.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
