It doesn’t appear that we have any relief coming soon from the weather pattern that we’re experiencing.
Heading into the end of this week and for the weekend, it’s going to be hot and dry. Winds will be from the south/southwest, which increase the heat index. It’s important that you stay hydrated throughout the day.
I spoke with Capt. Tony Gonzalez, who fished out of Rockport. The heat and the wind have taken a toll on his catches.
Gonzalez said, “I was doing good a couple of weeks ago on the approach of the full moon. The backside of the full moon and the winds have caused the bay water levels to drop, which in turn has lowered our catches.”
The guide said the water clarity in the bays is better than it was in June, but the low tides have made fishing near drains and shorelines nearly impossible. Gonzalez reported they’re having to fish further out into the open water for their reds and what few trout are being caught.
Down in the Seadrift and Port O’Connor areas of the mid-coast, Capt. Jeff Larson said, “It’s been a scorcher out on the water the past few weeks.” According to the guide the fishing has been good, despite the heat.
Waders have been catching healthy female trout that have been full of eggs. The fish are feeding on a variety of baits, topwaters, soft plastics, shrimp under popping corks and, of course, live croakers. The fish have been holding over a hard sand bottom. Larson said, “I’ve been fishing out of the air boat, chasing drum, both red and black.”
Here’s a tip that he wanted to pass along. Larson has been catching a lot of his fish on Pink Fish Bites rigged on a circle hook fished on the bottom. He cuts them into 2-inch strips, then cuts a slice around a quarter-inch long on one side of the strip. He feels this gives the bait a little more action as it sits on the bottom.
Larson said you will feel the fish peck at it, and once you get a good bite, set the hook. Fish Bites are a lot more durable than a live shrimp, and black drum and redfish love them.
Larson added, “When I have a group of anglers looking for fish to eat, I’d rather target reds and black drum, so I don’t hurt the speckled trout population as we try to rebuild that fishery.” I couldn’t agree with him more. There are other fish that offer good table fare.
The tropical Atlantic remains quiet, and there’s still a large plume of dust coming off Africa. This dust usually curtails any type of tropical development. We still have a long way to go before the end of this year’s hurricane season. Have a preparation plan in place, especially if you plan on traveling away from home this time of year.
