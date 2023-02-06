This weather sure is nice. I've went back to wearing shorts and t-shirts, which is my normal attire. It's nice when that's your work uniform.
Anyway enjoy the warm-up while you can, because rain creeps back into our forecast, and the air temperature will again drop.
Anglers had mixed results across Galveston Bay. We could blame it on the tides, moon and water clarity. Fishermen have a list of excuses.
Fred Walker and Denise Walker started their day of fishing along the north Galveston jetty. Their quarry for the day was speckled trout. After not having a single bite at the rocks, they headed over to east Galveston Bay and Smith Point.
Again no bites, so they stooped along the piers outside of the Galveston Yacht Marina and caught an under-sized trout on a gulp. Walker said, "Despite having a slow day of catching, we still enjoyed ourselves." Sometimes you can learn more about the bay on a slow day than a great day where you catch them at one spot.
Duain Cagle fished the upper end of Galveston Bay near Sylvan Beach. Using live shrimp, he reported catching sheepshead — the smallest one was 16 inches — and a couple black drum. Cagle said, "We fished the shrimp on Carolina rigs."
Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported that the few anglers that fished returned with sheepsheads. Most reported catching them along the shorelines and in Moses Lake, using live shrimp as bait.
Capt. Derrick Greene of In The Zone Charters put a group of three anglers on some sheepshead fishing the Galveston jetties. They used live shrimp thrown tight to the rocks.
Capt. Rocky Handrich of Rocky's Guide Service decided to venture back south to Galveston and see how the fish were biting. Handrich was searching for speckled trout and landed two keepers. He also caught a couple of sheepshead.
The fish can be finicky on a full moon like we had over the weekend. Add to that clear blue skies, and the bite can just be tough, unless you land right on them. I look for a improvement in catches later this week. Until then enjoy the warmth!
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
